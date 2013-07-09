The Top 10 Quotes From Jay-Z’s Interview On Hot 97

Jay-Z has been full of surprises these past 24 hours or so. After answering fan questions via Twitter much of yesterday, Mr. Carter made one of his customary appearance on Hot 97 earlier this afternoon to commemorate the official release of Magna Carta Holy Grail.

As always, Jay kept his conversation with on-air personality Angie Martinez very candid. A few of the topics discussed included, but were not limited to, the paranoia of fatherhood, RIAA changing their rules for this album, Miley Cyrus, texting Barack Obama, and more.

Check out Hov’s sit down below, as well as the top 10 quotable from the exchange.

