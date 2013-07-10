Juicy J ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Shootin” [LISTEN]

Juicy J liberates another freebie track called “Shootin,” featuring Wiz Khalifa for your listening pleasure. Again, the Three 6 Mafia legend opts to defer from his trippy tunes for more street-influenced rhymes.

“I’m shootin’ sh*t up like a dope fiend/Put a hole in yo’ head like a dolphin/I’m putting holes in one, no golfing/Leave his a$$ dead, put a coffin,” chants the chorus. Yes, it get’s that hardbody.

The “Show Out” rapper exposes phony thugs in his verse, while the Taylor Gang founder takes a more braggadocios approach on the record.

Like his previous release, “Yet,” the hard-hitting beat was produced by himself and Crazy Mike.

Both MCs are currently prepping major label projects. Juicy is gearing up to release his solo studio debut, Stay Trippy, some time in August if all goes as planned. Khalifa will also deliver Blacc Hollywood, later this year.

Hear “Shootin” below.

Photo: YouTube