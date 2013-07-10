Budweiser Enlists Rihanna For “Made For Music” Ad Campaign With Jay-Z

The wins keep coming in for Jay-Z. Budweiser has signed up Roc Nation artist, Pop star and social media maven Rihanna to be the centerpiece of a new global advertising campaign that includes Hova.

The pop star will take center stage in a campaign for Budweiser that will also include Jay-Z and reach more than 85 countries starting next week. The effort, called “Made for Music,” includes TV commercials featuring the two stars, limited-edition packaging, digital executions, out-of-home advertising and sponsorships of Rihanna’s and Jay-Z’s concerts. The campaign marks Bud’s first coordinated international push involving music and comes as the brewer seeks to build a global beer brand on par with what Coke has done in the soda category. Music “allows us to bring Budweiser back as an icon of pop culture,” said Ricardo Marques, Bud’s global advertising director. Music has “been a tremendous force in shaping pop culture around the world,” he added, noting that it is a “universal language” that “transcends cultures, language and connects people from different backgrounds.”

The ad agency for the new campaign is Translation, which was founded by Jay-Z and Steve Stoute.

The “Made For Music” campaign will involve Budweiser incorporating itself into forthcoming Jay-Z and Rihanna tours, such as special VIP packages, for example. There is also a planned partnership with Facebook to create custom content and an international TV campaign called “Dreams Are Made” which will be directed by Mark Romanek. Behind the scenes clips of the latter will be featured on YouTube.

Jay-Z’s relationship with Budweiser has been fruitful. The brand is the sponsor of the Made In America festival, which debuted last year in Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend and is set to return this year. Jigga’s Legends of the Summer tour with Justin Timberlake—who not so coincidentally is “creative and musical curator” for Budweiser’s Bud Light Platinum line—kicks off July 17 in Ontario.

Check out Jay-Z’s “Dreams Are Made” spot, featuring “P.S.A.” below, and Rihanna’s on the flip.

