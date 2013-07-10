Justin Timberlake Previews New Song “Take Back The Night” [VIDEO]

The flourish is far from over for Justin Timberlake, who is dropping the second portion to his multi-platinum album, The 20/20 Experience, September 30. Today, we receive the first preview of a new track called “Take Back The Night” courtesy of the Memphis crooner’s Tumblr page.

The clip only lasts 50-seconds, but it shows Timberlake holding a series of signs donning the release dates of “Suit & Tie,” “Mirrors,” The 20/20 Experience, and finally “Take Back The Night” –which is blurred out– before entering a club.

At that moment, the song begins to play clearly and gives early indications that the singer-actor could have another hit on his hands. First listen gives off a Michael Jackson-esque, Off The Wall vibe. Who can be mad at that?

Get a brief look at what we can expect from Timberlake’s forthcoming body of work below.

Photo: YouTube