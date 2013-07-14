Kanye West’s A.P.C. 2013 Capsule Collection Now Available [PHOTOS]

Kanye West‘s much hyped capsule collection with French fashion brand A.P.C. is finally available. However, getting to rock Yeezy’s fits won’t be cheap. A hoodie starts at $250.

Hypebeast reports:

Since the announcement of a capsule collaboration between French ready-to-wear brand A.P.C. and Kanye West, many have wondered what exactly composes the capsule. A few days back, Mr. West was spotted wearing an oversized grey short-sleeve hoody paired with a pair of well-worn jeans. Today, the public has their opportunity to shop the limited capsule collection. The minimalistic collection designed by Kanye West is composed of two pairs of Japanese denim, two basic long sleeve hoodies, three t-shirts, and the signature short-sleeve hoody Kanye was spotted in. The capsule collection is available now on A.P.C.online store and A.P.C. USA on July 14 at 10AM EST.

The jeans will set you back $265 and the t-shirt, which sports skeletons and the words “Been Trill,” will cost you a hefty $120. Nevertheless, don’t expect these to stay in stock for very long. Supreme has some Hanes tees for $28, though (and it’s a 3-pack!)

If you want to see the clothes in the wild, Yeezus was rocking the gear when he blacked out on that sarcastic TMZ camera guy.

Check out phot0s of the A.P.C. x Kanye collection in the following pages.

—

Photos: A.P.C.

