Jay-Z & Kanye West Had A Magna Carta Holy Grail Dispute

UPDATE: BBC released the supporting video featuring Jay-Z candidly speaking on his dispute with Kanye West, Magna Carta Holy Grail, and more. See that below.

After Kanye West released “Big Brother” many moons ago, it was clear that he and partner in rhyme Jay-Z have a friendly competition going. Now, in an interview with Zane Lowe of BBC’s Radio 1, Jay Z drops a few more gems about working with West, and how his recently released Magna Carta Holy Grail became a point of contention for the two.

Vulture pulled some bits from the interview (which airs at various times on BBC’s website), particularly involving the process following the making of Hova and Yeezy’s collaborative monster project from 2011, Watch The Throne.

“We had this whole plan when me and Kanye did [the] Watch The Throne album that we would go right into our solos after that,” Jay-Z explained. “Soon as I thought we had wrapped up Watch the Throne, I made two records — I had ‘Holy Grail’ and ‘Oceans’ … and I played those records for Kanye. And he was like, ‘No, those have to go on Watch the Throne.'” And so the two had a tiff about it. Nothing major, but enough for ancillary members of the team to start getting hype about it as well.

Maybe that’s why the “Black Skinhead” rapper took a jab at Jay-Z on stage in February about “Suit & Tie” with Justin Timberlake – he really wanted the other JT collab in the works…and knew he wasn’t getting it.

The Big Brother strikes again. Wonder what Watch the Throne 2 will sound like now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Twitter