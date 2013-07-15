A$AP Rocky Hits Terry Richardson’s Studio [PHOTOS]

Esteemed photographer Terry Richardson has a studio that at any moment will get visited by an actor, musician, socialite or any and everything in between. Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky recently stopped through and got his picture taken, multiple times.

The last time we saw Dat PMF as the subject of some Richardson flicks was during New York Fashion Week back in February. Besides a flick in front of an American flag, the “Goldie” rapper’s shots are devoid of any decor as he mugs for the camera. You can catch A$AP in the video for his buddy A$AP Ferg’s “Shabba,” which just dropped.

Check out the images from A$AP Rocky’s photo shoot with Terry Richardson in the following pages.

—

Photos: Terry Richardson

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »