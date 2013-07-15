Jay-Z To Embark On “Magna Carta” European Tour [VIDEO]

While fans debate where Magna Carta Holy Grail stands in the cannon of Jay-Z albums, the Brooklyn-bred mogul is on to the next. Having just embarked on the “Legends Of The Summer” tour with Justin Timberlake, today, Hov announced that he will perform at yet another line of shows to support his latest project this fall.

Jay will be on the road for roughly the entire month of October, where he will headline 15 shows on the “Magna Carta” European tour. This includes stops in a bevy of countries across the pond — three shows are at London’s 02 arena and a pair are at Bercy in France.

Tickets are currently available at Live Nation now.

Also, hit the following pages to see footage from Jay and J.T.’s inaugural show of their “Legends Of The Summer” tour in London. Check out the dates for the “Magna Carta” shows below.

October 3 — Manchester (Arena)

October 6 — Dublin, Ireland (O2 Arena)

October 8 — Birmingham (NIA Arena)

October 10 — London (O2 Arena)

October 11 — London (O2 Arena)

October 12 — London (O2 Arena)

October 17 — Paris, France (Bercy)

October 18 — Paris, France (Bercy)

October 20 — Zurich, Switzerland (Hallenstadion)

October 21 — Antwerp, Belgium (Sportpaleis)

October 23 — Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)

October 25 — Stockholm, Sweden (Globe)

October 27 — Hamburg, Germany (O2 World)

October 28 — Cologne, Germany (Lanxess Arena)

October 29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ziggo Dome)

