Clyde Carson ft. Young Jeezy & The Game – “Pour Up (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Oakland MC Clyde Carson adds flair to his club-friendly track “Pour Up” with a pair a verses from Young Jeezy and The Game.

The additions to the cast only adds to the song’s energy and apparent theme to “turn up.” Carson and co. relay this message over a synth-heavy beat that echoes the feel of California’s Bay Area.

The trio of wordsmiths kick a bevy of the braggadocios lines that are customary on these kinds of records. This comes complete with references to luxury whips and the like.

Carson is currently prepping an EP titled Play Boy, due to release sooner than later. Find “Pour Up” and more on that project. Hear the west coast native and his brothers in rhyme on the tune below.

Photo: YouTube