Jay-Z Explains Why He Couldn’t Allow “Holy Grail” To Appear On Watch The Throne [VIDEO]

As promised, BBC delivers the second installment of Zane Lowe’s candid discussion with Jay-Z. This time, the Brooklyn legend reveals why he couldn’t allow “Holy Grail” to end up on Watch The Throne, despite Kanye West’s protests, and more.

Powerful vocals from Justin Timberlake and polarizing piano keys are the opening sounds on Magna Carta Holy Grail, and ultimately set the tone for the album. At least Hov seems to think so. “This was the map of the album. That’s why I couldn’t give it up for The Throne album,” Jay explained.

“I said, ‘There’s records like ‘Paris’ and ‘Otis,’ and this record is gonna get lost on this album. But this is the centerpiece to my next album.’ That was my argument for four days.”

Jay clearly had the master plan in this regard, and it ultimately resulted in another number one album for the veteran wordsmith. And that’s without mentioning the million units he sold prior to the project’s release in an unprecedented deal with Samsung.

Hear Jay-Z tell the full story on “Holy Grail,” speak on Kanye finally reaching a level he’s comfortable at, and more in the full interview below.

Photo: YouTube