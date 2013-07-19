Juicy J ft. Wale & Trey Songz – “Bounce It” [VIDEO]

Juicy J earns a living the ski mask way in the visual for his latest single “Bounce It.” With his yellow bone love interest alongside and a bit of assistance from industry brethren Wale and Trey Songz, the trippy rapper hits a string of licks for the ultimate cash out.

Divide and conquer is clearly the collective’s mantra, because they each hit a different place for the big score. Scenes of the trio doing practicing typical rapper antics briefly divert from the story line.

“Bounce It” will appear on the Taylor Gang MC’s long-awaited solo album Stay Trippy, which finally has an official August 27 release date. Aside from Wale and Trey, features include $AP Rocky, Justin Timberlake, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Trina, Big Sean, Project Pat and more.

A line up like that almost ensures a few more worthy singles from that LP.

See the treatment for “Bounce It” below.

