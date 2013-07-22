$16M Lawsuit Against Drake & Chris Brown Over Club Brawl Dismissed

Both Drake and Chris Brown are getting some good news at the same damn time. The $16 million lawsuit levied against them by Greenhouse nightclub as a result of their infamous brawl (at a different club, by the way), has been dismissed.

TMZ reports:

As we reported, Brown and Drake were sued for $16 million by Entertainment Enterprises, the company behind Greenhouse nightclub in NYC.

Greenhouse is adjacent to W.i.P nightclub — where Chris and Drake’s entourages got into a massive bottle-throwing brawl last June — and EE said their reputation took a massive hit following the ordeal because of its proximity to Greenhouse. EE said the brawl cost them a lot of money.

Drake responded to the lawsuit, saying it wasn’t his problem — because he can’t control how the media reported the incident — and this week, the judge in the case took his side.

The judge said Drake and Chris had no duty to the club to behave — especially because their brawl didn’t even occur on Greenhouse’s premises — and while nightclub brawls are unfortunate, they’re not uncommon … which means EE can’t just sue whenever a fight happens.

The lawsuit was tossed out.