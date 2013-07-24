Kanye West & Kim K Spend $750K On 4 Gold Plated Toilets

When sitting on the throne (in the bathroom), Kanye West and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian want nothing but the best. How else to explain the couple reportedly dropping $750,000 on four gold plated toilets for their $11M Bel Air, Calif. mansion?

Toilet bowls aren’t the only items that Yeezy and Kim K dspent major coin on. The UK Sun reports:

KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST have spent just over £500,000 on four gold-plated toilets for their new gaff. The couple have been staying with Kim’s mum KRIS JENNER while work on their new mansion in LA’s Bel Air is finished. Now that they have a completion date they have started buying furniture and fittings. Kanye has ordered six special-edition beds from the company that supplies London’s Savoy Hotel, costing £114,000 each. They are also kitting out their kitchen with almost £500,000 of Electrolux gear and a Swarovski- encrusted fridge freezer. A source said: “They expect the interior to cost twice as much as the property. They’re spending more than a million on a security system alone.”

According to the New York Post, the beds work out to about $174,000 each.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian clearly have plenty of disposable income. See what we did there?

