CLOSE
Home > Andre 3000

André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix Official Image [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

The long in the works Jimi Hendrix biopic starring André 3000, All Is By My Side,  is finally going to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Today (July 24) we finally get an official image of 3 Stacks as the legendary Rock guitarist.

When the OutKast rapper is dressed as the late Hendrix, the resemblance between the two artists is uncanny. Photos from the set that previously leaked proved this and latest photo, basically a headshot, follows suit. Unfortunately, Hendrix’s estate refused to permit the use of the artist’s music for the film. Instead, 3 Stacks will sing covers of the music from the time period (1966 & 1967) including work by Muddy Waters and The Beatles.

Check out the full photo, as well as previous images, in the gallery. Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Toronto International Film Festival

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close