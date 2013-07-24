André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix Official Image [PHOTOS]

The long in the works Jimi Hendrix biopic starring André 3000, All Is By My Side, is finally going to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Today (July 24) we finally get an official image of 3 Stacks as the legendary Rock guitarist.

When the OutKast rapper is dressed as the late Hendrix, the resemblance between the two artists is uncanny. Photos from the set that previously leaked proved this and latest photo, basically a headshot, follows suit. Unfortunately, Hendrix’s estate refused to permit the use of the artist’s music for the film. Instead, 3 Stacks will sing covers of the music from the time period (1966 & 1967) including work by Muddy Waters and The Beatles.

Photo: Toronto International Film Festival

