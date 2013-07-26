Kanye West Still May Get Charged In LAX Altercation With Photographer

Yeezus isn’t in the clear just yet. Despite prior reports, Kanye West may still face charges stemming from an altercation with a photographer at LAX last week on July 19.

US Weekly reports:

Contrary to reports, Kanye West is not yet off the hook for the scuffle he was involved in with a photographer last week. On Thursday, July 25, TMZ reported that the rapper would not be charged with any crime in connection with the July 19 incident; however, the LAPD tells Us Weekly that no decisions have been made on that front. “The investigation is still ongoing and no determination has been made as to whether charges will be filed or not,” the LAPD Robbery and Homicide division tells Us in a statement.

Reportedly the victim wants to press charges and authorities could potentially slap Yeezy with felony attempted robbery. A lesser misdemeanor criminal battery charge is also possible. Mr. West would surely try to settle that one by writing the paparazzo a check.

Photo: YouTube