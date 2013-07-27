CLOSE
HomeNews

JAY Z – Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Film [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

JAY Z reconnected with director Mark Romanek (“99 Problems”) at NYC’s Pace Gallery a few weeks ago to shoot a visual for “Picasso Baby.” To match the event status of Magna Carta Holy Grail, Hov will release the video, or should we say “Performance Art Piece,” Friday, August 2 at 11 PM on HBO.

The Brooklyn-bred lyricist will appear on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher at 10 PM EST to segue into his television special. See a preview of what’s to come in the “Picasso Baby” trailer below.

Photo: YouTube

"Picasso Baby" , Magna Carta Holy Grail , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: