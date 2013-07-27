JAY Z – Picasso Baby: A Performance Art Film [VIDEO]

JAY Z reconnected with director Mark Romanek (“99 Problems”) at NYC’s Pace Gallery a few weeks ago to shoot a visual for “Picasso Baby.” To match the event status of Magna Carta Holy Grail, Hov will release the video, or should we say “Performance Art Piece,” Friday, August 2 at 11 PM on HBO.

The Brooklyn-bred lyricist will appear on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher at 10 PM EST to segue into his television special. See a preview of what’s to come in the “Picasso Baby” trailer below.

Photo: YouTube