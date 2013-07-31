Curren$y – “Ox” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Just one new cut in the last month and change? Curren$y is having a relatively slow summer but nevertheless closes out July by dropping a joint (no pun) called “Ox.”

Spitta does his due diligence, kicking laid back, stream of consciousness rhymes about “Ted Dibiase with my pothead posse” over a subtle, drum laced track courtesy of Cardo. You should know by now, the typical Jet Life delivery.

Peeps the Jet Life Apparel that Spitta Andretti is peddling right here. Recently, Spitta and Jet Life announced they would be dropping an as yet untitled mixtape in collaboration with BitTorrent.

Listen to and download “Ox” below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired