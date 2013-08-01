Drake ft. 2 Chainz & Big Sean – “All Me” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A shortened version of the OVO Fest is just days away. So, Drake drops “All Me,” featuring 2 Chainz and Big Sean, the latest single from his forthcoming new album, Nothing Was The Same.

Things kick off with an Aziz Ansari vocal sample and then the assembled MCs proceed kick bars about the grind and bagging women. Well, Big Sean’s are more about the chicks (“My new girl is on Glee and sh-t,” he rhymes.)

“I swear y’all just waisting y’all breath/I’m the light skinned Keith Sweat, I’ma make it last forever, it’s not your turn cause I ain’t done yet,” spits Drizzy. That’s nowhere near one of his best lines on this cut—he spits a pair of verses—but we found that one hilarious. The ominous beat is courtesy of the very in demand Key Wane.

Nothing Was The Same is in stores September 17. Listen to, and download (for now), “All Me” below.

