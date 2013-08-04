Jermaine Dupri Says Personal Banker Swindled Him, Now Suing

Jermaine Dupri is tackling his money woes head on, by suing his bank. The “Money Ain’t A Thang” rapper claims that his personal banker took advantage of his lack of education to swindle him into agreeing to higher payments that jeopardized his ownership of the So So Def music catalog.

We broke the story … Sun Trust Bank sued the So So Def founder first, claiming he defaulted on a $5 million loan. The bank wanted $2 million for the balance plus interest … AND his entire EMI music catalog. Now, Dupri is firing back with a counter lawsuit … and in the docs, he says he secured a $5 million loan in 2009 with his ST personal banker — a man he’d worked with for years, who was lenient on loan payments and hooked him up with swag: ATL Falcons tickets, dinners, and more.

Then, in 2010 Dupri claims his personal banker took advantage of his lack of education (he didn’t finish high school) and told him he had to quickly sign a NEW loan agreement, assuring him it was for his benefit. But Dupri says in fact the new terms increased his loan payments without his knowledge. As a result … he defaulted, and had to sell off his music catalog and his studio to settle with the bank.

According to Dupri, the So So Def catalog the bank is trying to snatch is worth $20 million.

Hmm, how could JD fall for the you gotta sign this contract right now without fully understanding what it entails ploy considering he’s in the record business, though?

The moral of the story; never trust a banker that can get you Atlanta Falcons tickets. This isn’t Dupri’s only financial dilemma. In late June he was hit with a $800,000 tax bill.

