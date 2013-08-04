Juicy J – “August 27th Flow” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Are you having trouble remembering exactly when Juicy J’s new album, Stay Trippy, will be in stores? Just for you, the Three 6 Mafia founder and Taylor Gang delegate drops “August 27th Flow” as a friendly reminder.

The track won’t be on the album—“Bounce It” will—but it still goes, and the Juicy J and Crazy Mike produced track is free. Stay trippy, h0e @ss ni–a. [Juicy’s words, not ours.]

Stay Trippy will feature appearances from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wale, Big Sean and many more, including Juicy’s brother Project Pat. Listen to and download “August 27th Flow” below.

Photo: YouTube