Drake ft. Majid Jordan – “Hold On We’re Going Home” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Drake delivers the CDQ for his new single “Hold On We’re Going Home.” Purchase the song on iTunes and find it after the jump.

We can’t help but recall Denzel Washington’s Training Day quotable, “This sh*t’s chess, it ain’t checkers,” when thinking about Drake‘s recent moves. Following the star studded fourth annual OVO Fest, the Toronto native returns literally hours later his latest single “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

Mind you, “All Me” released just last week, but we digress.

Drake defers from the slick rhymes he’s been dropping lately to croon on this buttery smooth track, which features assisting vocals from Majid Jordan. This tune almost has an 80s new wave feel to it, but it very much works due to the hypnotic melody and catchy hook.

Unfortunately a radio rip will have to suffice for now. Expect the CDQ to release sooner than later, though.

Nothing Was The Same is due in stores September 17. Listen to “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

[via HHNM]

Photo: GQ