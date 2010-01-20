50 Cent Back In the Lab for New “Mainstream” Album

The fans wanted him to return to his gritty sound that created his image in 2003’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin and when he made the attempt, the lackluster sales of Before I Self Destruct solidified the fact that catering to the fans might not always be the best way to fatten one’s own pocket.

He has stated, however, that the response overlooks the actual sales, but that’s sort of like someone talking trash before playing a game, then losing, then saying ‘Hey, it was a good game’.

Whatever the case may be, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has reportedly been in the works to create yet another album, but this time it will reach out for the mainstream appeal.

So, is this like the “Gangsta’s Delight” version of The Blueprint III?

Making a major transition from his usual blueprint, there have been rumors that Jackson will be playing fairly this time around and will be reaching out to other rappers for the project.

There have been rumors of the album being titled Black Magic, but there has been no confirmation of such name.

Maybe that whole reuniting New York thing had an ulterior motive after all.

It had also been said that he will be working with producers such as Drumma Boy, Timbaland, Bangladesh and Swizz Beatz.

Well, sounds like another attempt at Curtis, and everyone knows how that one turned out. Oh well, one can only wait and see what 50 Cent will deliver with his next official project.

He tried to give “Crime Wave” and now he has to go back to the “Candy Shop”…sigh…