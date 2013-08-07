Curren$y Premieres “442” In Rocksmith Fall 2013 Lookbook [VIDEO]

We bet that a lot of rappers wish they could recreate Curren$y‘s model for success. You have to respect the New Orleans native for finding a way to maneuver the game at his pace on his terms. This flexibility has allowed him to use creative ways to release his music.

Spitta’s latest endeavor — an appearance in Rocksmith’s Fall 2013 lookbook — pairs his affinity for fashion with his influx of tunes. A lavish high rise condo somewhere in Manhattan was the locale for the photo shoot.

But before the shots release, Rocksmith delivers a behind the scenes video featuring a new track by Curren$y called “442.” The tune is a happy medium between the smooth jams the Jet Life founder is known for and a certified trunk rattler.

In any case, it’s ill. This follows Curren$y’s even more innovative approach to dropping tunes — a collaboration with BitTorrent for the Red Eye mixtape. Read more on that here. Lend an ear to “442” in the Rocksmith BTS footage below.

Photo: Vimeo