Concert Promoter Suing Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is getting sued, but at least it has nothing to do with someone getting hit upside the head with a bottle. A concert promoter is accusing the Atlanta rapper of booking two shows in different states in one night, ruining its ticket sales.

Reports TMZ:

Empire Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Gucci — real name Radric Davis — claiming it paid him $22,500 to perform in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 22nd … but didn’t get their money’s worth. Here’s why:

Empire says prior to the gig, a nightclub in Tennessee began advertising a Gucci show for the same night — and says Gucci himself promoted it on Twitter.

Empire says it called Gucci’s people — who assured them, no TN gig was happening.

But the night of the concert, Empire says it became clear Gucci’s people lied … claiming the rapper only performed 3 songs (15 min of stage time) and then hightailed it 138 miles to perform at the other club. Then drove back to stay in the hotel Empire provided.

Empire says Gucci’s 2nd gig torpedoed their ticket sales. The company is suing for breach of contract and fraud. It wants all the cash it spent on his fee, hotel, travel and promotions.