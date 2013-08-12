Ja Rule & Ashanti Reunite In The Studio [PHOTOS]

It’s murda? A pair of recent Instagram photos infer that could be the case soon. Queens MC Ja Rule reconnected with his former label mate Ashanti in the studio just days ago.

“Uhh ohhhhh me & my bro @ruleyorkcity in the lizzaaaabbbbb!!!!!!! We haven’t seen each other in 4ever!!! & it feels great!!!,” captioned the Murda Inc. songstress’ picture. Ashanti also claimed to have accidentally deleted an Instavid of the two hard at work, too.

With this information, it’s safe to assume that the one-time hit makers are attempting to recapture the magic they created during much of the early 2000s.

Last week, we also saw two big reunions. The first took place at Drake’s fourth annual OVO Fest, where Diddy and Ma$e performed together for the first time in nine years. The second and largely talked about moment came later in the week when flicks of Jay-Z and Dame Dash together surfaced on the Internets.

Hit the jump to see photos of Ja Rule and Ashanti in the lab.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »