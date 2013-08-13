Juicy J – “Yet” [VIDEO]

Juicy J is one of a few MCs we can always count on to flood the Internets with new material. Today he returns with a visual for “Yet,” which originally released July 4th.

Many listeners lost this song in shuffle of the Magna Carta Holy Grail frenzy happening at the time, but thanks to director Jonathan Andrade, it gets new life. The treatment matches the cut’s dark tone as the Juiceman kicks hard hitting raps in front of a wall filled with malfunctioning televisions.

Don’t be surprised if the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper drops more tunes and videos prior to Stay Trippy‘s August 27 release. The project dons features from Wiz Khalifa, Pimp C, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Young Jeezy, Wale, Trey Songz, and more.

Watch Juicy J do his thing in “Yet” below.

—

Photo: YouTube