Kanye West Wants Baby North West To Be Featured On Cover Of Vogue

We’re reporting this strictly for archival purposes. Allegedly, Kanye West wants his newborn baby, North West, to make her debut to the world on the cover of Vogue magazine. Surprisingly (sarcasm), the fashion publication’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, isn’t a fan of the idea.

Reports RadarOnline:

Kanye West may be yachting in gorgeous Greece – without Kim Kardashian and baby North – but he’s also busy trying to convince Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour that putting his baby mama and daughter on the cover is a good idea, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“It’s no secret that Kanye is a huge fan of fashion, Vogue and especially Anna Wintour,” a source close to the musician told RadarOnline.

“But it’s also pretty well-known that Anna is NO fan of Kim or any reality star appearing in the pages of the magazine. Kanye is determined to make sure baby North isn’t photographed by paparazzi then splashed across the world. He knows what he wants — a professional photographer and the cover of Vogue – nothing else. But clearly, trying to persuade Anna is going to be an uphill battle.”

While West’s response from Wintour has been “non-pulsed” and “less than enthusiastic,” the Grammy-winning artist isn’t taking no for an answer. He’s compiled the latest magazine statistics that show reality stars on the covers of fashion publications – especially Kim – can make sales go through the roof.