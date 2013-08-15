Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTO]

Justin Timberlake momentarily diverted the attention of Hip-Hop’s talking heads by unveiling the tracklist for his highly anticipated album, The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2).

The multi-platinum crooner used Instagram as a means of revealing this information. Over a few hours, Timberlake posted videos of himself handwriting the titles of the tunes set to be featured on his fourth studio LP.

Like the first installment of the series, released in February, this project will don short list of tracks including J.T.’s bubbling single “Take Back the Night.” At the moment no features have been included, but Jay Z has said that he contributed to his tour mate’s latest body of work in prior interviews.

Again, Timbaland handled the production efforts. The artwork and tracklist for The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2) can be seen below. Hit the following page to see Justin Timberlake’s final IG visual.

1. Gimme What I Don’t Know (I Want)

2. True Blood

3. Cabaret

4. TKO

5. Take Back the Night

6. Murder

7. Drink You Away

8. You Got It On

9. Amnesia

10. Only When I Walk Away

11. Not a Bad Thing

