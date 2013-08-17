Jay Z Performs “F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt” With Rick Ross [VIDEO]

Jay Z and Justin Timberlake closed the “Legends of the Summer” tour last night in Miami. There, the Brooklyn-bred MC surprised fans by bringing out Rick Ross to perform their Magna Carta Holy Grail collaboration “F**kWithMeYouKnowIGotIt.”

Sun Life Stadium erupted when Hov brought out the Bawse. Needless to say that the rhyming pair shut the house down. Separately, did anyone do the money dance, though?

See the footage of Jay Z and Rick Ross performing the track for the first time below.

—

Photo: YouTube