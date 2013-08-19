Drake Has Dinner With Kanye West & The Kardashians [VIDEO]

Nothing Was The Same is a phrase applicable to more than Drake‘s highly anticipated album. It also accurately describes the rapper’s relationship with Kanye West since the two squashed their beef at this year’s OVO Fest. Drizzy did Yeezy a favor by performing at Kylie Jenner’s (Kim Kardashian’s little sister) lavish sweet 16 extravaganza.

This time last year, one would have never expected Drake to be seen being publicly chummy with West or many of his affiliates. But here we have a video of the two seated at the same dinner table at Kris Jenner’s home courtesy of the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s girlfriend.

Pia Mia Perez, a friend of Kris’ daughter Kylie, can be seen singing the Toronto native’s latest single “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

Later in the night, Drake would grace the stage with Big Sean to perform a live rendition of their smash “All Me” and a medley of their hit records. A list of other famous attendees included Scott Disick, The Weekend, Tyga, and more.

[spotted at WordOnRoad]

Photo: Instagram, Keek

