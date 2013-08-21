The Game Gets Trayvon Martin & Nate Dogg Tattoos

The Game has a thing for body art. The Compton rapper’s latest tattoo is the hoodied face of murdered teen Trayvon Martin on the back of his lower right leg, which has led to at least some controversy. Also, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper got a tattoo of late rapper/singer Nate Dogg (on the back of his left leg) as well.

The Game recently debuted his most recent tattoo on Instagram today, a dedication to Slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. The Game’s has multiple tattoos on his body including homages to Eazy-E and N.W.A, the logo of The Black Wall Street, Barack Obama written across his chest, a portrait of 2Pac as an angel and G-Unot due to his feud with 50 Cent and G-Unit, as well as the Dodgers’ “LA” logo tattoo below his right eye, covering a previous tattoo of a butterfly.

