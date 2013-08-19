Joey Bada$$ Responds To Joe Budden Diss, Calls Him “Joe Buttin”

Joe Budden kept his response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control (HOF)” in the same vein as the original. The Slaughterhouse member even attach his opinions to a list of the MCs namedropped in the TDE rapper’s verse and more. This included Joey Bada$$, who recently responded via Twitter.

“F**k all the subliminals, now n***as saying names/Some of these O.G.s, I laugh at/Y’all don’t know me to half-a$$/To me, it’s just one Joey that’s bad-a$$,” spit the New Jersey native. The XXL Freshman scoffed at Budden’s statement in a tweet: “Unphased by joe buttin.”

Personally, we would rather see all rebuttals on wax… from quality MCs only, of course. There’s still no country for struggle rappers around these parts.

Many rappers have added their two cents to the Kendrick Lamar conversation, and we’d bet that a few more are forthcoming. Meek Mill already alluded that he had some bars directed towards the west coast local in the tuck.

Photo: YouTube

