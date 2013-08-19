Iggy Azalea ft. T.I. – “Change Your Life” [LISTEN]

Iggy Azalea has certainly come a long way from her days in her native Australia as well as living in Miami. The Wilhelmina model and rapper drops a new single called “Change Your Life,” featuring T.I.

The topic at hand is self-explanatory as Iggy drops a couple of verses about coming up that bookend one from her Grand Hustle buddy the Kang. Sturdy drums and overall grandiose production drive this one. The audio is a rip courtesy of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Mista Jam, but you can expect the CDQ shortly.

Iggy Azalea’s debut album, The New Classic, is due out this fall. Listen to “Change Your Life” below.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Photo: Instagram