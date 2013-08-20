Kanye West To Appear On Kris Jenner’s Talk Show

Kanye West is notoriously fickle when it comes to doing press. However, when your likely future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, asks for a favor, even Yeezus falls in line. Yesterday (August 19), the Chicago rapper/producer taped an appearance on Kim Kardashian’s mother’s daytime talk show, Kris, which will air this Friday (August 23).

West, who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Kim Kardashian in June, opens up to Jenner about his baby girl, falling in love with Kim, and dealing with the press. He also addresses President Obama’s comments last month about how celebrities like Kanye and Kim have shifted the idea of the American dream. “There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous,” the president said at the time. “Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.” Kris airs on select Fox stations, including in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Stay tuned for more info on when Kanye’s interview will air.

We’re guessing Jenner stayed away from any challenging questions or asked about the nuances of creating Yeezus.

Recently, it was reported that West would not be charged with a felony after an incident with a paparazzo at LAX, but he still may face misdemeanor charges.

