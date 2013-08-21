Drake Performing At MTV VMAs, New Album Pushed Back

Drake’s new album has been pushed back, but there is no need to panic. Nothing Was The Same will now be dropping a week later while the YMCMB and OVO MC will be performing his hit “Started From The Bottom” at this week’s MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

This morning (August 21), MTV announced that Drizzy would be hitting the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. Also schedule to perform are Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Robin Thicke, among others.

Drake’s video for “Started From The Bottom”” has been nominated for two VMAs in the “Best Direction” and “Best Hip Hop Video” categories.

As for the album, Nothing Was The Same, that the hit single will reside on, although originally scheduled to drop on September 17, it has now been pushed back a week to September 24. Hip-Hop Wired reached out to a Drake representative who confirmed the release date’s change.

The MTV VMA’s kick off live on Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

—

Photo: WorldRedEye