“ATL” Actor Released On Bond For Child Abuse Charges

“ATL” and “From G’s To Gents” star Markice “Kesan” Moore turned himself into  authorities yesterday after being on the run for allegedly abusing his infant daughter.

Moore is accused of breaking the child’s arms, leg, 3 ribs and a collarbone.  Speaking with TMZ, he stated that the only thing he should be accountable for is the broken wrist his daughter suffered when she fell out of her bed in July.

Moore was released yesterday on a $20-thousand bond and charged with cruelty to children.   A 5-month investigation by Smyrna police determined that he did assault the victim.

For his sake, I hope she did just fall out the crib because it’s a shame that people could do this to their own kids.  If it is indeed true, he needs his A$$ whipped like it was in “ATL.”

