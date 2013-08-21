Kanye West Sued By Photographer From Airport Skirmish

We knew this day was coming. Last month, Kanye West‘s documented disdain for paparazzi reached its boiling point when he attempted to wrestle a camera from a photographer at Los Angeles’ LAX airport. A little over a month later, the victim reveals that he’s suing the G.O.O.D. Music founder.

TMZ Reports:

Daniel Ramos appeared with his lawyer Gloria Allred at a news conference Wednesday, where Gloria announced the lawsuit for assault, battery, and interference with Daniel’s civil rights (in this case free speech). Daniel — who called himself a “filmmaker” — says he spent two weeks on crutches after the attack, and has been walking with a cane for some time. He says he’s still in pain. Gloria argued the attack sets a dangerous precedent for celebrity-on-photog violence, especially now that various celebs are actually celebrating unprovoked attacks on photogs.

Allred also mentioned celebrities like actress Kirstie Alley and singer Cher who defended West’s actions. She says their support could influence others to act violently towards photographers.

Ramos is suing for unspecified damages, but you can bet that it’s a pretty penny.

—

Photo: YouTube