Justin Timberlake Previews The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2 [VIDEO]

Following an amazing performance at the 2013 VMAs that included a brief ‘N Sync reunion, Justin Timberlake released a visual to promote The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2.

Since the conclusion of the “Legends Of the Summer” tour, the crooner has shifted his focus to rolling out his second full-length LP of the year. The aforementioned two-minute spot provides a behind the scenes look at Timberlake’s thought process while creating the album, who he worked with, and more.

J.T.’s wingman, Timbaland, chimes in often and says “you will not see this coming,” in reference to what the singer has been cooking up.

A little over a week ago, Timberlake creatively unveiled the tracklist using Instagram. Of the 11-tracks to be featured, only “Take Back the Night” has been heard.

With weeks to go until the September 30 release date, that will undoubtedly change. See Justin Timberlake and company in the video below.

Photo: YouTube