Drake Sued By Stylist For Over $75,000

Drake, recently seen performing at the 2013 MTV VMAs, has rich rapper problems. A stylist formerly employed by the OVO MC is suing the Toronto native for over $75,000. The exorbitant amount is what Michael Raphael claims he is owed for work in the month of December 2012.

Reports TMZ:

A stylist formerly employed by the rapper has filed a lawsuit against Drake, claiming Drake owes him $76,490 as of December 2012 … including consulting services, hotel bills, plane tickets, and endless shopping expenses.

The stylist Michael Raphael says Drake hired him in August 2012 for consulting services at a monthly rate of $39,583 — services that include styling, clothing and graphic design for Drake’s company OVO, brand direction, photography, etc.

According to the lawsuit, the wages do NOT cover the exorbitant expenses Raphael also incurred on Drake’s behalf — dropping stacks at stores like Nike, Diesel, American Rag, and countless boutiques … plus insane travel expenses (SLS hotel, anyone?).

Raphael even includes a bunch of receipts to show just how much he spent — one Nike receipt was for $1,162, one for Diesel was $1,483, $714 at American Rag, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Raphael claims Drake faithfully paid his bills from August to November last year, but suddenly stopped paying in December — a month where Raphael racked up nearly $40,000 in shopping and other expenses on top of his monthly salary … for a total of $76,490.