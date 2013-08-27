Juicy J & Dr. Luke Cover The Source Power 30 Issue [PHOTO]

Juicy J and Big Sean have something in common other than sharing an August 27 release date. Yesterday, The Source magazine announced that the Three 6 Mafia rapper will also grace the cover of their annual “Power 30” issue, hitting new stands this week.

The Juiceman appears on the second cover alongside renowned producer Dr. Luke, who served as an EP on the veteran’s solo debut, Stay Trippy.

In addition to stories on the aforementioned artists, the 16th “Power 30” issue will rank the top of the digital, radio, and MC crop.

Fans can cop Juicy J’s Stay Trippy via iTunes. Listeners can expect tracks like “Show Out,” “Bounce It,” and “Bandz A Make Her Dance” to appear on the LP.

Both issues of The Source will be available for purchase Thursday, August 29. See Juicy J and Dr. Luke’s on the following page.

