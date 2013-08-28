Big K.R.I.T. ft. Future – “Just Last Week” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Big K.R.I.T. delivers artwork and the CDQ for his new tune. See that after the jump.

Big K.R.I.T. previewed a song called “Just Last Week,” featuring Future on his King Remembered In Time mixtape earlier this year. It took a few months, but the southern lyricist finally returns with the full offering for your listening pleasure.

The K.R.I.T.-produced record has a particularly hypnotic tone. Credit that to the hi-hats, hazy melody, and the complimenting percussion that accentuate the tune.

As smooth as a Mississippi pimp, the Def Jam rapper joins Future Vandross on a chorus that exclaims, “Just last week I had to ball on them.”

Again, “Just Last Week” appeared on K.R.I.T.’s King Remembered In Time. The project has 17-tracks in total, and dons guest appearances from Bun B, Trinidad James, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. Additionally, the K.R.I.T. Wuz Here wordsmith is reportedly working on a new solo LP.

Hear the “Just Last Week” in full later below.

—

Photo: YouTube