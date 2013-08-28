Drake Discusses “Tuscan Leather” & “Paris Morton Music II”

Drake‘s Nothing Was The Same is easily the most anticipated album in the pool of what else 2013 has to offer. Scheduled for a September 24 release, the 26-year-old has kept the lid tight on the LP’s major details.

However, he did speak on two songs — the intro, “Tuscan Leather,” and “Paris Morton Music II,” the sequel to his solo take on Rick Ross’ “Aston Martin Music — in an interview with Rolling Stone .

According to the magazine’s Fall Music Preview, the former of the two songs employs a Whitney Houston sample that producer Noah “40” Shebib flipped three different ways on each of Drake‘s verses. The OVO frontman reportedly played the latter for rapper friend J. Cole, who was taken aback by his lyrical performance.

Here’s a few excerpts:

Of bombastic album opener “Tuscan Leather,” 40 says, “It’s a three-staged record – one sample flipped three different ways, with a verse over each beat.” Drake, meanwhile, cites the standout track “Paris Morton Music II” as the clearest proof that he’s stepped up his game. “That track excites me from a rap standpoint, just getting off bars and different flows,” he says. “I played it for J. Cole, on some rap buddy-buddy shit, and he was like, ‘Damn!'”

See a photo of the Rolling Stone piece courtesy of Nah Right on the following page.

—

Photo: GQ

1 2Next page »