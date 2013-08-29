Kendrick Lamar Discusses “Control” Verse With HOT 97’s Peter Rosenberg [LISTEN]

Talking heads who’ve questioned Kendrick Lamar‘s intentions in spitting his “Control” verse can finally quit the speculation. Following a call-in to Power 106’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the Compton rapper phoned HOT 97’s Peter Rosenberg to speak in depth about his now infamous bars.

“I didn’t hear from nobody. But I wasn’t worried about it affecting relationships,” Lamar said. He only sought to evoke a competitive spirit among those named and the rest of Hip-Hop.

“The irony behind it all is… the ones to really understood context of the line is the kings of New York that I met with this week,” the TDE MC revealed. One of those was Jay Z, and though he elected to stay mum on specific details about their conversation, he says the Brooklyn legend respected his approach.

Listen to the full interview below for more insight on Kendrick Lamar’s rhyme, whose response was his favorite, and more.

Photo: Sharone Poole