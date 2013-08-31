Big Sean – “10 2 10” [VIDEO]

With his newly released Hall of Fame album in stores, Big Sean delivers a fresh visual for track three, “10 2 10.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper finds his bearings in a desolate land. Despite being all alone, Sean manages to come across a bullhorn that allows him to chant the emphatic chorus: “I woke up working like a Mexican/That mean I work from 10 to 10.”

Directors Mike Waxx and Mike Carson created the trippy visual, which features colorful shots of Sean exploring the beautiful locale. Hall of Fame is available via iTunes here. Check out the “10 2 10” video below.

—

Photo: YouTube