CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil’ Wayne – Dedication 5 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

After a bit of a delay, Lil Wayne lets loose his Dedication 5 mixtape, hosted by DJ Drama, of course.

Clocking in at 29 tracks, the fifth installment of Weezy F. Baby’s Dedication series features new cuts, remixes and freestyles. Plenty of notable guests stop in, too; including The Weeknd (“I’m Good”), Future (“Way I’m Ballin”) and T.I. (“F**kWitMeUKnowIGotIt” and “Feds Watching”).

Tunechi will be holding a benefit concert tomorrow (September 2) in Phoenix. Stream and download Dedication 5 below.

dedication-5

DOWNLOAD: Lil’ Wayne – Dedication 5 (Mixtape) | Alt Link

d5back

 

Photo: Vimeo

Dedication 5 , dj drama , download , mixtape

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: