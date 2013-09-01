Jay Z, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé & More Backstage At Made In America Festival [PHOTOS]

The Budweiser Made In America festival is going down and plenty of stars held and are holding fort at Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Jay Z is the founder and curator of the event so he was on hand to personally take in acts like A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz and more.

Hip-Hop was well represented; besides aforementioned, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Public Enemy and the TDE clique performed. On the R&B side Beyonce closed down Saturday night while her sister Solange and Miguel had their turn on Sunday.

Also, it seems like Jay Z likes doing pull ups during festival. Gotta stay in shape, eh. Apparently Wiz Khalifa rides his skateboard while prepping for a show while we are kind of jealous of A$AP Rocky’s Supreme tee.

Check out photos of the artists before the hit their respective stages (three in total) throughout the weekend

