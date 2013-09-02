Kendrick Lamar & TDE’s Full Made In America Set [VIDEO]

Day two of the second annual Made In America festival featured more great performances from fan favorites. One came courtesy of Kendrick Lamar and his TDE partners in rhyme (ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock).

Each of the latter three MCs did their thing, but it was clear that a majority of the crowd was there to see the good kid from a m.A.A.d city. At one point, ScHoolboy jokingly said Lamar was hogging all the stage time. C’est la vie when your debut is widely heralded as a classic.

The Compton rapper began a 30 minute set with the latter portion of “M.A.A.D City” sans MC Eiht, which led into a wave of popular songs like “F**kin’ Problems,” “B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “Money Trees,” and “Backseat Freestyle.” Lamar concluded with the menacing first half of the aforementioned track he initially came out performing.

The crowds’ chants of “Yock… yock… yock… yock…” reaffirmed that Lamar has indeed arrived and will likely be around for years to come.

See the footage from Made In America below.

[via Yardie]

—

Photo: