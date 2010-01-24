T-Pain In Search Of New Dancers For Upcoming Tour

T-Pain has partnered with Dance Jam to launch his “Blood, Sweat and Dance” contest to search for new dancers to go on his upcoming tour.

Starting today, dancers across the nation can upload their best dance videos on for their http://dancejam.com/chance to go on a world tour with him.

For the contest, T-Pain is in search of one male and two female dancers who have what it takes to tour around the world to promote his upcoming album, “rEVOLVEr”.

T-Pain spoke of the contest, stating,

“I wanted to find some fresh dancers for my upcoming tour, but not through the usual channels. This time I wanted to do an open call for anyone and everyone to submit videos and Dancejam.com was the obvious choice to partner up with.”

The contest ends on February16 and the talented winners will be announced on February 22.