Drake Says He Aspires To Be The Next Marvin Gaye [VIDEO]

Drake easily has the most sought after LP with Nothing Was The Same. As fans eagerly await its release, MTV delivers another portion from their sit down with the Toronto rapper at this year’s OVO Fest.

Drizzy candidly spoke on what fans should expect from his third studio project and any full body of work he creates. “My biggest thing is…if you wanna listen to Drake music for the rest of your life — I welcome it, I want you to listen to it, I want you to be a part of it — just don’t ever be surprised when I’m singing or using melody,” he said.

“I’m doing that on this album. This album is not some straight rap album, I’ll never do a straight rap album. That’s not how I came into this and that’s never what I’ll do. I make songs for the people.”

The MC continued, “I have aspirations to be Marvin Gaye in the back of my head.”

This is pretty interesting, because Billboard‘s recent feature on Drake claims that he’s predominantly rapping on Nothing Was The Same and that his singing is limited to choruses, riffs, and melodies for the most part.

Nothing Was The Same hits stores September 24. Check out Drake’s interview with MTV below.

Photo: MTV