Big Sean Decodes “First Chain” With Life+Times [VIDEO]

Big Sean is the latest artist to appear on Life+Times’ “Decoded” series. The G.O.O.D. Music MC’s song of choice was his Hall of Fame standout “First Chain,” which features Nas and KiD CuDi.

The 25-year-old describes the track as his attempt to inspire people to achieve their dreams. It also references the moment he received his first chain from his boss, Kanye West. “When Kanye threw me that Jesus piece, and I caught that right before I went home one time… man, that was an incredible feeling,” Sean said.

It was actually Don C, West’s road manager, who tossed the then bubbling rapper the chain. Sean continued, “It was a Jesus piece. I’d never seen nothing like it, and I remember having to catch a flight — I was running late — and on the way to the airport, I just kept taking it out, looking at it.”

Hear Big Sean’s full explanation for “First Chain” in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube